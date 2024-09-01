Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,651 shares of company stock worth $955,206. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

