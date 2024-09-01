Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.05 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

