Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $511,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after acquiring an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $23,646,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Loews by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

