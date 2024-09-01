Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.13 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $239.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.15 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.