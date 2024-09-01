Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.15 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

