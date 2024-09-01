Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $33.51 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.