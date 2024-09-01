Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.44 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.74.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,339 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.