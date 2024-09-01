Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.96 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.71 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

