Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,736 shares of company stock worth $46,330,112. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

MRNA opened at $77.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

