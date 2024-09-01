Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.30 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $260,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

