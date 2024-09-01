Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

GM stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

