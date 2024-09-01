Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.59 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $834.36 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $792.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

