Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $916,000 Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.08 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

