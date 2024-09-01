Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $917,000 Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

