Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $919,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 27.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

