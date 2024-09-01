Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $922,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,292,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

