Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $922,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,292,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial
In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNW
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
