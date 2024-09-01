Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $941,000 Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

