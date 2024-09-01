Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $970,000 Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 382.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Archrock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $20.23 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

