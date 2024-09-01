Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $985,000 Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

