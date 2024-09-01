Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,709 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

