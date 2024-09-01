Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

