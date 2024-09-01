Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.21 Million in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cactus by 251.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

