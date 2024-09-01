Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.