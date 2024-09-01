Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,145,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 11,187.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,178,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.