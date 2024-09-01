Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.57 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $280.45. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

