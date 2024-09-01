Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

OTIS stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.