Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Enpro in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enpro by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,315,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enpro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $160.83 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Enpro’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.