Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,434 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 363.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,006 shares of company stock valued at $101,040,823 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

