Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 5,680 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

