Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 7,029 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in ATI by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 46.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

