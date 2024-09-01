Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 8,176 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after buying an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,590,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,465,000 after buying an additional 340,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

Shares of WELL opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

