Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 8,311 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Brookfield by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 414,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.84.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

