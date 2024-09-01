Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

