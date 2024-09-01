Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $105,130,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 136,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CP opened at $82.94 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

