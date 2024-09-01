Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

