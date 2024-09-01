Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LXP opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.33%.

Insider Activity

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.