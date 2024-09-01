Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NMI were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $20,006,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Trading Up 1.7 %

NMIH opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

