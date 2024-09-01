Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

DHI stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

