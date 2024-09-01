Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 76.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,784,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

