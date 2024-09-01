Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,173 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DD stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

