Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,185 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

