Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,225 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KSS opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

