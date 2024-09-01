Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,731 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,074,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,974 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 107,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of REZI opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

