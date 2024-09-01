Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,892 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

