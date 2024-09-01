Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 247 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.12% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $120.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

