Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 347 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE ANF opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

