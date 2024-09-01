Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,621 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 38,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OXY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.