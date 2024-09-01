Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 469 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,870,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,638,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

DTM stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

