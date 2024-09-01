Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 514 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $201,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.