Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 546 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

